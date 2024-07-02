Overseas opportunities will benefit footballers: Krishna

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna wants to see more Fijian players getting opportunities to play abroad.

Krishna says this has always been his wish.

He believes that it will enhance the national team’s performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would love to see more Fiji players get a chance to play abroad or go abroad and play and then when they come back we can have a better national team.”



[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Odisha FC player also emphasizes that these opportunities not only enhances a player’s style but also his/her character.

Krishna frequently observes that during matches in Fiji, players often display frustrations and engage in uncalled-for actions, which can prove costly for the team.

The Fijian skipper reiterates his commitment to doing everything within his capacity to improve players and elevate the sport in the country.