Orlando City, MF Nico Lodeiro decide to part ways

[ Source : Reuters ]

Orlando City and midfielder Nico Lodeiro agreed to part ways Tuesday and mutually terminated the 35-year-old’s contract.

Lodeiro had one goal and 11 assists in 34 MLS matches (16 starts) last year in his lone season with Orlando City.

“This was certainly a difficult decision as Nico has been a great addition to the team since joining us at the beginning of last season,” Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a news release. “Ultimately, we feel this is the best move for both the team and Nico at this time.

“Nico has integrated in such a seamless way that it feels like he’s been part of our Club for much longer than just one season. On top of being a tremendous player and teammate, Nico is a fantastic human being.”

Before joining Orlando City as a free agent, Lodeiro was a top-notch attacking midfielder for the Seattle Sounders for eight seasons (2016-23). He helped Seattle win the MLS Cup in 2016 and 2019 and the CONCACAF Champions League title in 2022.

Lodeiro had 41 goals and 80 assists in 191 regular-season matches (179 starts) for Seattle, including career bests of eight goals and 16 assists in 2018. He recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 26 playoff matches (21 starts) for the Sounders.