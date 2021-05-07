No deal yet for Krishna

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna has not finalized any deal yet with ATK Mohun Bagan.

This is despite reports coming out from India that Krishna has extended his contract with the club for another season.

When contacted this morning, his manager Naziah Ali Krishna via text message says that they are still in talks with the club.

She says the reports are based on rumors and discussions are ongoing regarding Krishna’s future with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Naziah says they will make an official announcement probably next month once a final decision is made.