Nine of the original European Super League clubs punished

Nine of the original European Super League clubs, including the Premier League’s ‘big six’, have been given a financial punishment by Uefa.

The nine – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, plus AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid – have also committed to the European governing body and its competitions.

However, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are set to face “appropriate action” under Uefa’s disciplinary process.

The trio have refused to renounce the breakaway league.

The ESL was announced on 18 April but within 48 hours the plans had fallen apart with the English clubs withdrawing after fan protests and UK government pressure.

The nine clubs have agreed to make a combined 15m euros (£13.4m) goodwill contribution to benefit children’s and grassroots football across Europe.

They will also have 5% of Uefa competition revenues withheld for one season, starting in 2023-24, and this money will be redistributed, including in the UK.