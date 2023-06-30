Next job for Young Kulas

The Digicel Young Kulas are anticipating a great OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship quarterfinal outing against New Caledonia tomorrow.

Priya Singh who is the lone overseas based player in the team says they have been working hard over the past few weeks.

She says their advancement to the quarterfinal is proof of their sacrifices off the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh adds they regrouped after losing to New Zealand which resulted in the win over Papua New Guinea and now they’re on to the next job.

“Our focus is obviously trying to build off the back more, communicating. I think communication is something like really tough because sometimes you’re shy and sometimes you don’t want to overstep but overall our key focus should just be communicating and stringing passes.”

The Young Kulas will play New Caledonia at 7pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In the other quarterfinal match tomorrow, Samoa will play Tahiti.

On Sunday, defending champions New Zealand takes on Solomon Islands before Vanuatu faces Cook Islands.

You can watch all the quarterfinal matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.