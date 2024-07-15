New Zealand set to face Fiji

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Despite being tournament favourites, New Zealand will not be taking any risks when they face the Fiji U19 in the semi-finals of the OFC Under-19 Men’s Championship 2024 in Samoa today.

Head coach Chris Greenacre says his side has learned much from their past three pool matches recording three wins, and is now a step away from booking a spot in the final.

“In the last game we took too many risks, unnecessary risk. We’ve been clinical upfront and making sure we’re rock solid at the back and up to now that’s been happening.”

Article continues after advertisement

Greenacre adds there has been a lot of analysis off the field, especially in the technicality of their gameplan.

Meanwhile, he says his side will need to be ruthless against Digicel Fiji Junior Bula Boys, who he says has been impressive throughout the pool stages.

The two sides will be going head-to-head at 2 pm at the FFS Football Stadium Field 1 in Apia, Samoa.