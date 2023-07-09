Navua stuns Ba in DFPL

Arami Manumanubai scored the winner as Navua surprised Ba 2-1 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League clash at the Uprising Sports Center.

Manumanubai’s late second half goal turned Navua fans into frenzy as he did not make any mistake in front of goal from a Kolinio Sivoki’s free-kick which rebounded off the cross bar and he calmly tapped the winner.

Both teams were locked at 1-all at the breather after Nikki Raj opened the scoring for the Men in Black while Navua debutant Jone Naraba equalised.

After this win, Navua is equalled with Ba on 12 points on the standing.