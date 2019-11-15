Nasinu tightens up on defense before Rewa clash

Defensive football is something Nasinu will work on before their Vodafone Premier League clash against Rewa on Sunday.

After holding Lautoka to a one-all draw last week, the side plans to bounce back with a win over the Delta Tigers.

Nasinu Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi says they must take advantage of every scoring opportunity.

“We need to work on our defense. We need to work on turning those scoring opportunities into goals that is one of our weakness. To play a team like Rewa we need to sharpen those loose ends before we go into the field.”

Rewa will host Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other VPL matches on Sunday, Ba play Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and Nadi hosts Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Labasa will meets Navua at 7pm at the Uprising Resort ground. This match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC Sports with the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.