Nadi to work on early execution

Mahijibhai Hardware/Calgary Nadi coach Raj Dayal expressed a mix satisfaction and determination following his team’s goalless draw against RC Manubhai Ba in their opening match of the FMF Inter-District Championship.

Despite securing a point, Dayal acknowledged the need for improvement in their attacking play.

He notes that while the team showed resilience in the second half, they struggled to create scoring opportunities.

“The team has got to improve on getting more scoring opportunities. The boys in the first half did not do much, but in the second half, they went full power and took a lot of shots on the net.”

Looking ahead to their next match against Extra Supermarket Rewa, Dayal emphasized his team’s focus and determination.

Nadi will meet Rewa at 6pm tonight.

The 2024 IDC is currently being held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to LIVE commentaries of the super premier division matches on Mirchi FM.