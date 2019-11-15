Nadi expecting a tough match against Lautoka

The Nadi Football side is expecting a tough match against Lautoka in their Vodafone Premier League game.

Coach Kamal Swamy says despite the Blues currently not playing well, they will not take them lightly.

“I think we are preparing well for this game and we want to see how consistent we are playing against Navua and we saw we made some mistakes which we ironed out and we prepared really well.”

Swamy says the side has ironed out issues they faced in their last game and are hoping players lift their performances this weekend.

The side is fourth on the VPL standings after four wins and four losses while Lautoka is fifth on 3 wins, 3 loses and 2 draws.

Nadi will host Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm on Sunday.

Other games on Sunday will see Rewa taking on Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and at 3pm Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

The lone match on Saturday features Navua against Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort Ground and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.