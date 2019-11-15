Nadi coach wants consistency

Nadi football head coach Kamal Swamy knows the side will need to be consistent in their remaining Vodafone Premier League matches.

Swamy says this has to be ensured so they can maintain their spot in the premier division.

The side is fourth on the VPL standings after four wins and four losses.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 8 5 2 1 12 7 +5 17 BA 8 5 1 2 15 14 +1 16 SUVA 8 4 3 1 12 9 +3 15 NADI 8 4 0 4 17 11 +6 12 LAUTOKA 8 3 2 3 16 6 +10 11 NASINU 8 2 2 4 12 22 -10 8 LABASA 8 2 1 5 7 11 -4 7 NAVUA 8 1 1 6 10 21 -11 4

Swamy says the side will need to step up though they are in the top four positions.

“To move up we need to push and move games and be consistent. It depends on the players. Sometimes they play one game and they think much training and different teams have different system of play and formation of play.”

The team will miss the services of striker Napolioni Qasevakatini this weekend due to injury.

Nadi will host Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm on Sunday.

Other games on Sunday will see Rewa taking on Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and at 3pm Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

The lone match on Saturday features Navua against Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort Ground and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.