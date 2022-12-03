Messi to make 1000th appearance

Messi [Source: Reuters]

Argentina forward Lionel Messi is set to make the 1,000th appearance of his career in tomorrow’s World Cup last-16 tie against Australia.

He will win his 169th cap on top of 778 games for Barcelona and 53 matches for current side Paris St-Germain.

If they lose it could be the final time the 35-year-old plays at a World Cup.

Messi has scored twice at this World Cup before seeing a penalty saved against Poland.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has shown respect for the Socceroos as they make the final 16.

Australia beat Denmark on Wednesday to qualify, with Argentina defeating Poland four hours later to book their place.

Scaloni has commended how the Aussies are a strong team but they will need to leave aside the favorites label and play the game.

The coach has suggested the likes of Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie are the players from the opposition they will have to look out for tomorrow.

Scaloni says Australia has good players in the right wing, forwards and mid-fielders with wide experience.

Source: BBC