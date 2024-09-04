Tiny-tots kick off on Friday

The Fiji Football Association is buzzing with excitement as they prepare for the inaugural McDonald’s Talent Development IDC, set to begin this Friday at the Nasinu Muslim Primary School Grounds in Nakasi.

This landmark event aims to spotlight young football talent across Fiji, with over 450 players, both boys and girls, expected to participate.

Sunil Kumar, Head of Talent Development at Fiji FA, shared his enthusiasm.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a big event and for Fiji football I think it’s first time that we are hosting an event in such big nature with the teams coming also from one level and yeah so we are very excited about this event and the core idea is to replicate the IDC as we know the IDC in Fiji the inter-district competition is renowned for its district pride and passion so we wanted to create a mini or replica of the main IDC and run it for the young talents from under 9 to under 15”

Kumar adds that the choice of Nakasi as the venue shows Fiji FA’s commitment to promoting football in heavily populated areas with rich potential.