Manchester United sign Ajax midfielder for £35m

Manchester United have signed Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for £35m, plus £5m in add-ons, on a five-year contract.

Van de Beek, 23, played 175 first-team games for Ajax, scoring 41 goals and helping them make a surprise run to the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals.

He will be available for United’s opening game of the 2020-21 season against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

Van de Beek is the Premier League club’s first summer signing.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history,” he said.

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.

“This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group.

“Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”