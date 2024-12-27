Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester

Leaders Liverpool strengthened their grip at the top of the Premier League after coming from behind to defeat struggling Leicester City and move seven points clear.

Leicester had lost five of their previous seven matches but stunned Anfield by taking the lead through Jordan Ayew’s sharp sixth-minute finish.

Liverpool endured a frustrating half as Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah hit the post and crossbar respectively before Cody Gakpo levelled right on the stroke of half-time with a lovely curling finish from the edge of the box.

Article continues after advertisement

That lifted the hosts who took the lead for the first time just four minutes into the second half, Curtis Jones marking his 100th Premier League appearance by turning in Alexis Mac Allister’s cross.

Leicester, who dropped into the relegation zone after Wolves’ win over Manchester United earlier in the day, missed a golden opportunity to equalise when Patson Daka mis-kicked in front of goal before Mohamed Salah made sure of the points when he swept home the third goal – his 19th of the season.

While they are one point from safety after a third straight defeat, Liverpool are in a commanding position at the top, with a game in hand on the two teams immediately below them.

With Liverpool next in action on Sunday at West Ham (17:15 GMT), they have an opportunity to open up a 10-point lead on nearest rivals Chelsea, who are not in action until the following day at Ipswich (19:45).