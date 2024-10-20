Lions roar takes title to Labasa

Labasa are the new champions of the 2024 FMF IDC Super Premier Division defeating Navua 5-3 in a tense penalty shootout after a thrilling 0-0 battle that stretched through extra time.
The match saw tempers flare in the second half, with both Labasa’s Akeimi Ralulu and Navua’s Simione Damuni receiving red cards after a heated scuffle.
After a miss by Navua’s Vineet Chand, Labasa held their nerve in the penalty shootout, with Christopher Wasasala’s final strike sealing the win and securing the championship for the Babasiga Lions.
