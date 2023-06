The Lautoka football team thrashed Nadroga 8-0 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Churchill Park last night.

The Blues continued its form from the Fiji FACT and did not let its guard down.

Lautoka remains second on the points standing with 22 points while Rewa maintains its lead with 23 points.

Nadroga, on the other hand is ninth with 6 points.