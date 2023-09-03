Lautoka beats Suva in top of table clash

Lautoka football furthers its lead on top of the Digicel Fiji Premier League points table following a resounding win at Churchill Park.

The Blues defeated Suva 3-0 in round 16 of the competition.

Lautoka now has 34 points on the table.

Article continues after advertisement

A 41st-minute goal by Sitiveni Cavulagi saw the hosts lead 1-0 at halftime.

Goals by Prashant Kumar and Nigerian Usman Omede in the second spell sealed it for Lautoka.

In another result, Rewa and Nadi drew nil-all.