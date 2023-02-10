Labasa women out to create CvC history

Digicel Super League champions Labasa faces IDC winners Ba at 1pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

The Labasa football side is looking forward to the first-ever women’s Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion match against Ba on Sunday.

It’s been a busy week for Labasa with a few Suva-based players doing their own training at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

Labasa player Vula Bilitaki says it’s an exciting time for the team as they try to do something that’s never been done before in Fiji football history.

“It’s a really big thing and it’s exciting for the team also with this it will open more doors for women out there who want to be part of the game.”

The men’s CvC match between Suva and Rewa will kick off at 3pm at the same venue.