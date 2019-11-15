Labasa optimistic they can get better

The Labasa football side believes they can do well in its remaining Vodafone Premier League matches.

The side is currently 7th on the VPL ladder with fear of being relegated.

Labasa Football President Rayaz Khan says although the team has not been consistent, they are still optimistic of making the top four.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to really pull our socks up and we know we are better than this and definitely we will bounce back.”

Labasa will take on Navua on Saturday at 7pm at the Uprising Resort ground.

This match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC Sports with the radio commentary to air on Mirchi FM.

In other VPL matches on Sunday, Ba play Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa face Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadi hosts Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.