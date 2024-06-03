Labasa hopes to finish the job

Extra Labasa football coach Ravneel Pratap says they are looking forward to another great weekend of games as they prepare for the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT semifinals.

He says this may be the only chance for Labasa to experience this kind of atmosphere as they rarely get to host such events.

Pratap adds they’re also grateful to host the semis.

“At least qualifying, that was our primary goal, qualifying to the semi-finals. We have reached that goal and congrats to the team for their hard work.”

The Labasa coach also says this is a special time for them as a team.

They will take on Flick Hygiene Lautoka in the first semifinal at 2pm while Oceania Fibreglass Navua faces 4R Electrical Ba in the second semi-final at 4.30pm on Saturday.

The final will be held on Sunday at 1pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.