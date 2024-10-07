Football

Krishna calls on 12th man

Meli Laddpeter

October 7, 2024

Roy Krishna (left) and the boys grinding it out at the King Pele Gym, Fiji Football Academy, in Suva

Fiji’s “Wonder Boy” Roy Krishna says playing their FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifier match against the Solomon Islands at home is a huge advantage for them.

The side will be playing their first of three games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and Krishna says the boys are excited to be playing in front of family and friends.

He adds that playing in front of their home crowd has always been a motivating factor, and is calling on fans and supporters to come out in numbers on Thursday night.

“There’s extra motivation to play for the fans, you know because we do not get plenty opportunities to play for our fans. And like I said before hopefully they can come out and be our 12th men, we need them because they will push us. Of course, we’ve played them (Solomon Islands) and the fans will be the main motivator for us to push through.”


Roy Krishna

Krishna joined the Bula Boys camp this morning, after coming in from India yesterday.

The side will play the Solomon Islands at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

