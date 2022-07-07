Keep the ball: Selby

Tongan Football women’s coach Connie Selby.

Maintaining possession is the biggest learning factor the Tongan Football women’s team took from its friendly against Fiji.

Head Coach Connie Selby says the Fijians were quick and were able to intercept their passes.

She says she was quite happy with her team’s performance given that they haven’t had any games for quite a while.

Selby adds they should brush up in the next few days before their first OFC Women’s Nations Cup clash against Samoa.

Tongs and Samoa open the tournament next Wednesday at 7pm.

Two matches will be played on Thursday starting with Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea at 4pm followed by Fiji and the Solomon Islands at 7pm.

All matches will be played at HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.