Italy new Euro Champions

Italy has been crowned the new champions of the Euro 2020 after beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium today.

The game ended with one add draw with Luke Shaw opening the scoring for the host in the first half while Italy’s goal was scored by Leonardo Bonucci.

Both teams failed to score any goal during extra time and ended in a shootout.

Article continues after advertisement

Domenico Berardi scored Italy’s first goal in the penalty shootout as they led 1-nil.

England Captain Harry Kane took on upon himself to take the first goal and score the equalizer.

It looked like England was on their way to clinching the title after Andrea Belotti attempt at goal was blocked by keeper Jordan Pickford.

Harry Macguire gave England the early advantage to give a 2-1 lead.

Rashford, Sancho & Saka all miss penalties in shootout, Pickford saved from Belotti & Jorginho