Ill-discipline costs the Bula Boys

The Bula Boys finished fourth in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup following a 2-1 defeat by Tahiti this afternoon.

Fiji’s ill-discipline proved costly as the Tahitians made an impressive comeback to secure the bronze medal.

Captain Roy Krishna, who entered the pitch in the second half, opened the scoring in the 58th minute, blasting the ball past the Tahiti goalkeeper.

However, Tahiti responded with their captain, Teaonui Tehau, equalizing in the 72nd minute.

Tehau then secured the victory for Tahiti with a powerful free-kick just outside the penalty box nine minutes later.

Fiji’s Etonia Dogalau, Lekima Gonerau, and Filipe Baravilala were shown yellow cards in this match.