Haaland bags fifth Premier League hat-trick

Manchester City is back on top of the English Premier League table after thrashing Fulham 5-1 this morning.

Goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland bagged his fifth Premier League hat-trick as the champions maintained their 100% start to the season.

Haaland, who scored four league hat-tricks in a record-shattering first season with City, is already in the groove and his triple against Fulham took his season’s goal tally to six.

Son Heung-min also scored a hat-trick as Tottenham recovered from a goal down to beat Burnley 5-2.

In other matches, Chelsea lost 1-nil to Nottingham Forest, Brighton defeated Newcastle 3-1, Everton and Sheffield United drew 2-all while Brentford and Bournemouth also drew 2-all.

