Goal scoring an issue for Labasa Women’s FC

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Labasa Women’s Football team needs to address their goal-scoring issues before their OFC Women’s Champions League semi-final match tomorrow.

This is according to their head coach Roneel Ram.

He has acknowledged the team’s struggles in finding the back of the net during the tournament.

“Well finishing has bene very poor as far as our team is concerned we have been missing a lot of opportunities.”

Ram is committed to addressing the identified area of improvement as they prepare for the upcoming event.

He encourages the players to showcase their individual football styles and give their all.

Labasa is scheduled to compete against Hekari United FC in the first semi-final at 12 pm, followed by Auckland United facing Tafea FC at 4 pm at the National Stadium in the Solomon Islands.