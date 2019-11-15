Giant killers Nasinu secures a sponsor

Not too long ago the Nasinu football management and players have been selling lunch to raise funds to help them prepare for competitions like the Vodafone Premier League.

However, last night the ‘Giant Killers’ received a timely assistance to the tune of $10,000 after AMPS Industries have come on board to sponsor Nasinu for the remaining VPL Season.

The Nasinu Football Association announced the sponsorship deal with the construction company and President O’Neil Chand says the assistance has come at the right time.

Chand says they have been struggling financially since joining the premier division and it’s been quite challenging trying to get a sponsor.

“Throughout the year the financial difficulties has been a burden for Nasinu and now the sponsors come in, the players will be at a certain level, the game itself is going to be different. We can say the never say die attitude will remain for Nasinu boys”.

AMPS Industries representative Laukesh Lal says they are impressed with the performances of Nasinu this season.

Nasinu will face Punjas BOG champion and current VPL table leaders Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday at 2pm.

Other games on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm and at 3pm Suva play Ba at the ANZ Stadium.

The lone match tomorrow features Navua against Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort Ground and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.