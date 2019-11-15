Former Fiji 7s manager elected Navua FA Vice-President

Former Fiji 7s Manager Ropate Kauvesi is the new Vice-President for the Navua Football Association.

This has been confirmed by the re-elected Navua President Rajeev Prasad.

Kauvesi was elected at the association’s Annual General Meeting last night.

Article continues after advertisement

The 2016 Fiji 7s Olympic Games winning Manager assisted Navua at training before the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

Meanwhile, Navua will host Labasa tomorrow at 7pm at the Uprising Resort Ground and you can watch the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday starting Nadi against Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

Nasinu will face Punjas BOG champion and current VPL table leaders Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 2pm and Suva plays Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.