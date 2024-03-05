Fiji in tough pool for OFC U-19 Championship

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

The tough road to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile has been laid out for the Fiji Under-19 football side.

The national side has been grouped in a tough pool in the OFC Under-19 Men’s Championship in Samoa in July.

The pool draws were made at the OFC headquarters in Auckland.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has been grouped in Pool A with Tahiti, Solomon Islands and the qualifying tournament winner (either Tonga, Cook Islands, Vanuatu or American Samoa).

Pool B features New Zealand, New Caledonia, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

While the match schedules have not been released, Fiji will take on Tahiti in its opening match.

The OFC U-19 Men’s Championship will be held on July 7th-20th.

The winner and runner up will qualify for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile next year.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Fiji Premier League round four matches this week, Labasa hosts Lautoka on Saturday at 1pm at Subrail Park.

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Suva at 1 pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in a double header followed by Rewa versus Nasinu at 3pm.

Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park at 3pm while Ba hosts Navua at the Fiji FA Academy at the same time.

You can catch the live radio commentary of the Nadi-Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.