Fiji FA to launch football academy in Labasa

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association is set to launch a residential elite academy in Labasa, a major milestone in nurturing young football talent in the region.

Set to start on January 28th, 16 promising players aged 14 to 16 will embark on their journey at the academy.

The initiative is designed to provide comprehensive training and education, allowing young footballers to excel both on and off the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Initially, the academy will collaborate with Khalsa College, utilizing the school’s facilities for both academic and training purposes.

This partnership will continue until the academy’s grounds are completed, with a $2 million investment currently underway.

Fiji FA has been working to strengthen youth football through initiatives like the McDonald’s Talent Development League, which includes teams from Under-9 to U15 across 11 districts.

With 160 teams and over 2,500 newly registered players, this league plays a key role in their development strategy.

Funded through the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), the academy aligns with Fiji FA’s long-term objectives to improve football infrastructure and nurture emerging talent.

This academy marks a significant step for football in Fiji, offering young players an environment that blends academic achievement with elite football training.