Fiji FA on right track with development

Maria Veronica [left] and Adi Litia Bakaniceva

The recent signing of former Young Kulas captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva and national rep Maria Veronica to a semi-professional football club in Papua New Guinea speaks volumes of the development of women’s football in Fiji.

Fiji Football Association chief executive office Mohammed Yusuf says they are proud to see players who have gone through their development system and secure lucrative deals with a well-established club, and believe this is only the beginning of more local women securing deals overseas.

The duo has recently signed with Papua New Guinea club, Hekari United, which competes in the Papua New Guinea Soccer League.

“Of course, these two girls going to Hekari, they’ll find it a very lucrative contract, to play for the Hekari Women’s team, which is qualified for the OCL in Tahiti so they’ll match up against Ba in May.”

Having players leave for greener pastures means the association is on the right track with their development programs around the country, says Yusuf.

He adds Bakaniceva and Veronica will also receive professional training and return to Fiji for national duties with more experience.