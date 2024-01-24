Fiji drawn in tough pool for OFC Men’s Nations Cup

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Fiji has been drawn into a challenging pool for the OFC Men’s Nations Cup, which will be held in Vanuatu in June.

Fiji is placed in Group B alongside Tahiti, currently ranked 112th in the FIFA standings, and Papua New Guinea.

They will be joined by the winner of the qualifying tournament involving Tonga, Samoa, and the Cook Islands.

Group A consists of New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, and New Caledonia.

The qualifying tournament will take place in Tonga from the 20th to the 26th of March, preceding the OFC Men’s Nations Cup 2024 in Vanuatu from the 15th to the 30th of June.

Fiji’s first game is scheduled for the 16th of June against PNG.

Their second match will be against the winner of the qualifying tournament on the 19th before facing Tahiti in their last pool match on the 22nd of June.