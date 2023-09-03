Discipline key for Fiji U23

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Discipline will be key for the Digicel Fiji Football Under-23 side heading into the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier.

Fiji will face the Solomon Islands in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

The national side defeated Papua New Guinea 2-0 on Saturday while the Solomons thrashed Tonga 5-1 yesterday booking their tickets to the last four.

Head coach Rob Sherman says his players played within the rules of the game against PNG and this is something they want to mirror in the semi-finals.

“We were very disciplined both tactically and emotionally so we didn’t get any bookings. We didn’t get drawn into any silly nonsense so, I’m very happy with that.”

Sherman says just like the last pool match, they need to go into the semis with the right attitude and mindset.

The two teams will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Vanuatu and New Zealand will square off in the first semi-final on the same day at 3 p.m.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.