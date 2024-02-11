Delta Tigers to right some wrongs: Singh

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Rewa FC coach Rodeck Singh is hoping to right some wrongs when they face Lautoka for the second and final leg of the OFC Champions League National Play-Off this afternoon.

The first leg ended in a draw at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Thursday.

Singh says the first leg was a decent game but regrets missed opportunities and hopes today they will get a chance to set the record straight.

“We have one more leg to play and I think they are a much improved team we have to beat to win this and we need to take our chances. We need to come out stronger.”

Singh adds that his side will be looking to prove themselves this afternoon.

The two teams will meet at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

