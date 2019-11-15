Courts 2020 IDC pools drawn

The Courts Inter-District Championship pools have been drawn.

Defending champions Labasa will have to work hard for their title defense after being drawn in a tough pool with Ba, Nadi and Navua in Group B.

2019 Runners-up Suva heads Group A with Rewa, Lautoka and Nasinu.

The winner of the Courts IDC premier division will receive $25,000, the biggest prize money in any Fiji Football competition.

In the Senior Division, Tailevu/Naitasiri, Rakiraki, Dreketi and Seaqaqa are in Group 1 while 2019 runners-up Nadroga is in Group 2 with Tavua Bua and the fourth qualifying team from the North. The northern qualifiers for the senior division are still ongoing.

The Women’s IDC will also be played alongside the main competition.

The Courts IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from the 6th to the 11th of next month.