Comeback win for Labasa

Labasa came back from a goal down to beat Nadroga 2-1 in front of their fans at Subrail Park today during their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash.

Nadroga was leading 1-nil at the break following a goal from Steward Toata.

However, the home side got their act together after the break and managed to net two goals.

Christopher Wasasala equalized for the Babasiga Lions with a penalty before Solomon Island import Fordney Junior nailed the winner in the dying moments of the match.

The win also means that Labasa now leads the DFPL ladder with 24 points, while Rewa has moved to second place with 23.

There’ll be four DFPL games tomorrow with Navua playing Lautoka at the Uprising Resort ground, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Ba, Nasinu meets Nadi and Rewa battles Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park.

All games kick off at 3pm except for the Tailevu Naitasiri and Ba game which starts at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Suva.