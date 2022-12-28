Chelsea boosts top four hopes

[Source: Premier League / Twitter]

Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes as they resumed their Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

It took Chelsea less than 16 minutes to get up and running with Kai Havertz sliding in an effort at the back post from Raheem Sterling’s low cross.

With the hosts dominant, Mason Mount celebrated his 150th appearance for Chelsea in style, curling a superb effort into the bottom right corner of the Bournemouth net from the edge of the penalty area.

The result sees Chelsea move up to eighth on the standings, six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham.

Bournemouth remains in 14th place.

[Source: BBC Sports]