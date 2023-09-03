Catarogo double seals win for Tailevu Naitasiri

Tailevu Naitasiri has extended its unbeaten run to six in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The team defeated Nadroga 2-0 in round 16 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Since round 10, Tailevu Naitasiri has not lost a match, securing three wins and three draws.

Frances Catarogo put the Sky Blues side in front in the 11th minute, enjoying a healthy lead until the added time of the first half when Tomasi Tuicakau equalized.

They were leveled 1-all at the break.

It was anybody’s game in the second spell but Catarogo made sure they would not lose in front of their home fans as he slotted the winner in the 85th minute.

Rewa is currently facing Nadi at the same venue while Lautoka hosts Suva at Churchill Park.