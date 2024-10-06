Carvajal to have surgery for Ligament Injury

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal is stretchered off after sustaining an injury [Source: Reuters]

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal confirmed he will undergo surgery after suffering a cruciate ligament injury after 2-0 win over Villarreal in LaLiga.

Carvajal, 32, was stretchered off in stoppage time after a duel with Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino caused him to sprain his right knee unnaturally.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti was concerned about Carvajal’s injury, which is the latest blow for the Spanish side after they played without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an abductor muscle injury against Atletico last weekend.