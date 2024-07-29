Canada stun France with dramatic 2-1 win; US, Spain advance to quarter-finals

[Source: Reuters]

Reigning champions Canada got a lifeline at the Paris Games following a 2-1 last-gasp win over hosts France, while Spain and the United States claimed wins to reach the quarter-finals on the second matchday of Olympic women’s football.

Canada’s quest to defend their 2021 gold medal was marred following a drone spying scandal that led to a year-ban of coach Bev Priestman and a six-point deduction by world governing body FIFA from the Olympic tournament.

The top two teams in each three groups advance, along with two best third-placed sides, leaving Canada, now led by assistant coach Andy Spence, needing maximum points in their remaining Group A matches, on top of a favourable goal difference.

Article continues after advertisement

The slim Canadian hopes seemed to be dashed after France’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck in the 42nd minute following a neat passing move.

But captain Jessie Fleming equalised 13 minutes after the break. The match looked to be heading for a draw before Vanessa Gilles seized on a rebound from the goalkeeper in the 12th minute of stoppage time to fire home.

Canada face Colombia in their final group match on Wednesday.

Four-time Olympic gold medallists U.S. carried on their good form in Group B and secured a 4-1 emphatic win over Germany in Marseille, thanks to a first-half brace from Sophia Smith and goals from Mallory Swanson and Lynn Williams.

Smith gave Emma Hayes’ side an early lead with a simple finish in the 10th minute, before Giulia Gwinn equalised for the 2016 Olympic champions.