Bula Boys ready for PNG

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Fiji football coach Boys head coach Rob Sherman says they’ll not be taking their opponent Papua New Guinea lightly tomorrow in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers match.

While he believes the side is fully prepared for this clash, the Bula Boys are also aware of their opponent’s ferocity on the field.

Sherman says they need to be alert throughout the match.

“You know we’re in a good shape but we don’t want to overstate our chances and undermine our oppositions. But we’re in good shape, we’ve been progressing well, obviously our ranking has gone up quite considerably from seventh in OFC to second, but I don’t think we can’t take anything for granted.”

Stressing the importance of securing a win, Sherman says it would strengthen their chances of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The side plays PNG at 6pm tomorrow before taking on New Caledonia at 3pm on Sunday.