Bula Boys ready for New Caledonia

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Despite surviving a close scare in their 3-all draw against Papua New Guinea in their FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifier match last night, Fiji Bula Boys Rob Sherman is adamant his side is ready for New Caledonia.

The hosts managed to hold their 3-2 lead in the dying minutes before Fiji’s Merril Nand managed to find the equalizer with a crucial header.

For Rob and his side, their focus is on recovering before facing New Caledonia, who currently leads the points table with six points.

He adds that the team has done all their homework on their opponent ahead of their clash on Sunday, and are expecting an uphill battle.

“Well its recovery predominately but we’ve been working, so we’ve worked on New Caledonia potential already, we did that in the first week of camp. So we are ready for them. We’ve watched them today, obviously, but yes its mostly about recovery and about what we need to do to make sure the players are fully recovered for Sunday.”

New Caledonia beat Solomon Islands 3-1 in their clash yesterday, cementing their spot at the top of the points table.

The Bula Boys will face the side on Sunday in Port Moresby at 3pm.