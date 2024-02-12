Bula Boys name extended squad

Six overseas-based players have been named in the Digicel Bula Boys extended squad

The players are Gabriele Matanasiga from Wellington Olympic, Odisha FC star Roy Krishna, Abudullah Aiyass of Bonyrigg White Eagles, Scott Wara from

Stalybridge Celtic, along with Manurewa pair Mohammed Nabeel and Aydin Mustahib.

33 players have been named and will be in camp from next Sunday at Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

The Bula Boys will be preparing for the FIFA International Friendlies Four Nations Cup which will be played in the Solomon Islands in March.

Rewa’s new signing James Hoyt and Sailasa Ratu of Ba are also in the squad.