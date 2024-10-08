Bula Boys Futsal squad named

[Source: OFC]

The Fiji Bula Boys Beach Soccer head coach Jerry Sam has named the final squad for the upcoming OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup 2024, set to take place in the Solomon Islands from October 22 to 26, 2024.

The selected players will report to camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba this Sunday in preparation for the tournament.

The team is scheduled to depart for the Solomon Islands on October 20 and will play their first match against Papua New Guinea on October 22, with kick-off set for 1 pm at the SIFF Beach Soccer Pitch.

Final Squad for Fiji Bula Boys Beach Soccer:

Ilisoni Koro (Ba)

Rajneel Singh (Suva)

Patrick Kumar (Nasinu)

Adriu Nabose (Rewa)

France Catarogo (Rewa)

Steven Dean (Northland)

Prashant Chand (T/Naitasiri)

Navinesh Kumar (Lami)

Merrill Abel Nand (Lami)

Tevita Waranaivalu (Rewa)

Madhwan Goundar (Rewa)

Sanaila Waqanicakau (Ba)