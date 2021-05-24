Home

Brazil recall eight Premier League players for WC qualifiers

| @BBCWorld
September 25, 2021 7:25 am
Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are among eight Premier League players called up by Brazil.[Source:BBC Sport]

Brazil has selected eight Premier League players for October’s World Cup qualifiers despite the country remaining on the UK’s travel red list.

Last month most English clubs refused to release players called up by South American countries.

Currently, anyone traveling to Brazil from the UK must quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the country and 10 days when they arrive back in the UK.

But the Brazil FA said “positive talks” have been held over travel exemptions.

Liverpool duo Alisson and Fabinho, Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, Manchester United midfielder Fred, Leeds forward Raphinha, and Tottenham defender Emerson Royal have all been called up for matches against Venezuela, Colombia, and Uruguay.

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Juninho Paulista, the Brazil national team coordinator, said the eight England-based players had been called up with the belief an agreement would be made next week allowing players to avoid travel restrictions.

 

