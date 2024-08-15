Blind quits Dutch national team after 108 caps

[Source: Reuters]

Dutch defender Daley Blind announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, ending an illustrious career with the Netherlands national team after earning 108 caps.

The 34-year-old, who has played for top clubs like Ajax Amsterdam, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for his time with the Oranje.

Blind made his international debut in 2013 against Italy and quickly became a mainstay in the Dutch defense.

Article continues after advertisement

During the recent European Championship in Germany, Blind played a limited role, coming on as a stoppage-time substitute in the last 16 match against Romania.

Reflecting on his time at the Euros, Blind acknowledged the challenge of being a reserve but emphasized the honor of representing his country at such a prestigious event

Blind retires as one of the most-capped players in Dutch history, ranking fifth on the list.