Beach soccer in Suva tomorrow

This weekend promises to be an exciting one for beach soccer fans and players in Suva.

The Digicel Fiji Southern Beach Soccer League will be played tomorrow at the Fiji Sports Council pitch in Laucala Bay.

Lami and Suva will start things off at 3pm followed by the Navua and Rewa game at 4pm.

Meanwhile, there’ll be more football action for southern fans with a Digicel Fiji Premier League triple header at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday with Rewa facing Lautoka in the feature match at 3pm.

At 11am Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri and Suva takes on Nadroga at 1pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.