Australia expands Pacific football ties and tours

[Source: AAP News]

Australia’s underage football and futsal teams will embark on extensive Pacific tours and host regional teams over the next four years, following a significant boost in government funding.

This initiative aims to foster football development across the Pacific while strengthening ties between Australia and its regional neighbours.

The Australian government has allocated $3.5 million to support this expanded engagement, which will see both men’s and women’s teams participating in regular matches and “capacity-building initiatives” through to 2028.

This marks a renewed commitment to the region after Australia’s shift from the Oceania to the Asian Football Confederation two decades ago.

Recent efforts to rekindle connections have included a 2019 Junior Matildas tour through the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Tonga.

The Joeys, Australia’s under-17 men’s team, are currently completing a three-game tour in Vanuatu, having previously played two matches against the Solomon Islands under-19 team in Honiara.

The games drew substantial crowds at the newly constructed national stadium, with each side securing one win.

Joey’s coach Brad Maloney praised the experience, noting the personal and professional growth it afforded his players.

This new funding and the subsequent tours reflect Australia’s commitment to enhancing football development and building stronger regional relationships through sport.