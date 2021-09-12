Arsenal beat Spurs after stunning first half display

Arsenal’s revival gathered pace after a 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League this morning.

The BBC reports that Emile Smith-Rowe started the celebrations for the Arsenal fans when netted their first goal from a Bukayo Saka cross after 12 minutes.

Smith-Rowe later set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the second goal midway through the half.

Article continues after advertisement

Saka scored the third while Son Heung-Min managed to get a goal for Tottenham in the 79th minute.

In another match this morning, the Wolves defeated Southampton 1-nil.